Bhupesh Baghel takes a ‘goonda’ jibe at BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal

November 12, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 01:02 am IST

Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that calling someone else a goonda (goon) in front of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan Agrawal is an insult to the word itself.

Talking to reporters on November 10, Mr. Baghel was reacting to an alleged incident of assault on Mr. Agrawal.

Mr. Agarwal, a seven-term MLA from Raipur City South Assembly seat, on November 9 alleged that he was assaulted when he was campaigning in his constituency in the capital Raipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the alleged incident, several BJP leaders and workers sat on a dharna at Kotwali police station in the city demanding action.

Asked about the incident, Mr. Baghel told reporters on November 10, “The first thing is that no one can attack Brijmohan Agarwal. In the video of the alleged incident that has come to the fore, he [Agrawal] himself is seen pushing.” The CM said the episode indicates that “Seth ji (Agrawal) is lagging behind in the elections”.

Mr. Baghel further said, “Calling someone else a gunda in front of Brijmohan is an insult to the word gunda.” The CM exuded confidence over the victory of Congress candidates in Raipur City South as well as Rajnandgaon, where ex-CM Raman Singh was BJP’s nominee. “Let’s just see who loses by a bigger margin,” he wrote on X.

Congress has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das, chief priest of the famous Dudhadhari Math of Raipur, against incumbent Agarwal from Raipur City South.

On November 9, Mr. Agrawal claimed that some people tried to assault him by holding his collar when he was campaigning in Baijnath Para in his constituency.

Terming the incident a well-planned and targeted incident, he had claimed that those who allegedly attacked him were aides of (Congress leader and Raipur mayor) Ajaz Dhebar and his brother Anwar Dhebar.

Police said, a man identified as Mohammad Sajid Khan, alias Chintu, was arrested on November 10 in connection with the incident. Since the case was registered under bailable offences, the accused was released on a bail bond, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.