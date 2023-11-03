ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah alleges religious conversion on rise in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule

November 03, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Pandariya (Chhattisgarh)

Amit Shah dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a “prepaid CM” of the Congress, accusing him of turning the State exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh. Photo: X/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3 attacked the Congress, claiming that religious conversion was on the rise in Chhattisgarh under the party-led government, which he alleged was using the State machinery to convert poor tribals.

Addressing a rally in Pandariya Assembly constituency in the poll-bound State, he also accused the Congress of indulging in scams and said if the BJP is voted to power in the State, those who committed corruption will be sent to jail.

He dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a "prepaid CM" of the Congress, accusing him of turning the State exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the Congress rule, religious conversion is on the rise. The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to follow the faith of their choice. But they have started using the state machinery to convert poor tribals, which is not in the interest of the state. As a result of it, clashes have erupted in every house and village of the state, and the law and order situation has deteriorated," he said.

Our government will not interfere in anyone's religious issue, but if any government encourages conversion, stern action will be taken by the BJP to prevent it, he added.

"Bhupesh Baghel is a prepaid CM of Congress and if he comes to power again, he will be swapped [like an ATM card] by his party and all money from state will be taken by Delhi," Shah said, targeting the Congress leadership.

He also accused CM Baghel of indulging in politics of appeasement, and said his reverse countdown has begun.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US