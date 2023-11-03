HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah alleges religious conversion on rise in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule

Amit Shah dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a “prepaid CM” of the Congress, accusing him of turning the State exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party

November 03, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Pandariya (Chhattisgarh)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh. Photo: X/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh. Photo: X/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3 attacked the Congress, claiming that religious conversion was on the rise in Chhattisgarh under the party-led government, which he alleged was using the State machinery to convert poor tribals.

Addressing a rally in Pandariya Assembly constituency in the poll-bound State, he also accused the Congress of indulging in scams and said if the BJP is voted to power in the State, those who committed corruption will be sent to jail.

He dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a "prepaid CM" of the Congress, accusing him of turning the State exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party.

"In the Congress rule, religious conversion is on the rise. The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to follow the faith of their choice. But they have started using the state machinery to convert poor tribals, which is not in the interest of the state. As a result of it, clashes have erupted in every house and village of the state, and the law and order situation has deteriorated," he said.

Our government will not interfere in anyone's religious issue, but if any government encourages conversion, stern action will be taken by the BJP to prevent it, he added.

"Bhupesh Baghel is a prepaid CM of Congress and if he comes to power again, he will be swapped [like an ATM card] by his party and all money from state will be taken by Delhi," Shah said, targeting the Congress leadership.

He also accused CM Baghel of indulging in politics of appeasement, and said his reverse countdown has begun.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / state politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.