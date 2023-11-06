ADVERTISEMENT

All you need to know about Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023

November 06, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The elections for Chhattisgarh’s 90-seat Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Results will be declared on December 3.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate Jatin Jaisawal with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel files his nomination papers for the state Assembly elections, in Jagdalpur, Friday, Oct. 20,2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh is a relatively new State, with only four Assembly elections under its belt. The first one was held in 2003. In all four elections, the fight was mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), with parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagging between one to three seats.

The BJP controlled the Assembly from 2003 to 2018. In 2018, the INC won the election in a landslide victory. That election broadened the previously narrowing victory margins from 0.74% in 2013 to just over 10% in 2018. The INC secured a whopping 71 seats as against 13 for the BJP.

This is reflected in vote shares of the two parties, too. From 2003, the vote shares of both the BJP and the INC are very close to each other. The year 2018 was an exception, when the gap between the parties’ vote shares widened by over 11 percentage points.

The State has 29 constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates and 10 reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Chhattisgarh’s elections

While the proportion of women candidates in total candidates has fallen from a high of 8.82% in 2008, women are winning more. For instance, in 2018, around 12.75% of women candidates won. This figure has risen from over 8% in 2003. In the 90-seat assembly, 13 were women winners in 2018, up from 5 in 2003, 10 in 2008 and 2013.

Notably, Chhattisgarh is among the top States with the highest percentage of women in State assemblies, second only after Tripura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US