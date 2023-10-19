All candidates selected in a professional manner; no settling of personal scores: Chhattisgarh Dy CM T.S. Singh Deo

October 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A day after the Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the State’s Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo said that the candidates have been picked in a professional manner, insisting that it was not an exercise in keeping personal scores. All poll promises will be financially sound and no lofty and empty assurances will be made, he added.

The Congress has so far announced 83 candidates; it is yet to release the names for the last seven seats in the 90-member Assembly. So far, 18 sitting MLAs have been dropped, and this figure could go up to 21. One of those dropped is Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspat Singh who was considered close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, but who had a run-in with Mr. Deo.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Raipur, Mr. Deo said that Mr. Singh was not denied a seat at his behest. “The selection of the candidates was done in a professional manner, keeping several factors in mind, including the result of ground surveys and feedback from State leadership and cadres. Each of us has been given more than enough opportunity to speak our mind by the leadership,” he said, adding that the “personal preferences” of any leader was not the basis of inclusion or exclusion of any candidate. “It was not an exercise in keeping personal scores,” he maintained.

Conservative confidence

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 68 seats, wresting power from the BJP after 15 years. This year, the party has set itself a target of 75 plus seats, reminiscent of the BJP’s 2018 ambitions. “Some in the party believe that we will get 75 plus seats, but I have always been conservative about making such predictions. We will improve our tally from 2018. I believe anything below 60 will be very disappointing,” Mr. Deo said.

In 2018, the Congress had won 11 out 12 seats in the tribal Bastar belt and then won the remaining one in a bypoll, making a perfect score. Party insiders doubt that the Congress can pull off that feat again. The party has so far named 28 tribal candidates. “The government has done a lot for the tribal community. Even if we may not win all the 12 seats in Bastar, we will be able to win three-fourth [of the seats there],” the Deputy CM predicted.

Defending the CM

A significant part of the Congress government’s tenure has been marked by tension between Mr. Deo and Mr. Baghel, coming to a head when the Deputy CM resigned in July 2022. Making a clean break from the past, Mr. Deo has now strongly defended the CM against the corruption charges levelled against him by the BJP and the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, dismissing both as an “irresponsible brand of politics”.

“How can a person sitting at the highest position of responsibility make such allegations without backing it with action. Doesn’t it mean that either they are complicit or that they have no basis of making those charges?” Mr. Deo said.

In his resignation letter in July last year, Mr. Deo had attacked the government for its inability to construct eight lakh houses meant for the rural poor under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Learning from experience, Mr. Deo told The Hindu that no empty promises would be made in this election. “Whatever we announce will be thought through and financially sound,” he said.