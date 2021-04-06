Cast your votes, India is counting on you: Rahul Gandhi to voters

Apart from the single phase polls in TN, Kerala, polling is also taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, and for the final 40 seats in Assam

With polling taking place for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying "India is counting on you".

Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the assembly elections in Assam.

Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu are voting on Tuesday in single-phase Assembly elections.

"Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you," Gandhi tweeted.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves." In a Facebook post, she also urged people in Assam to vote in large numbers and strengthen the democratic process.

"Brothers and sisters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it is time to exercise your democratic right, Go Vote! for peace and progress," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.