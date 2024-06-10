ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls in 13 Assembly seats in seven States on July 10

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members

PTI

Voters displaying identity cards while standing in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on June 10 announced bypolls to 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including four in West Bengal, on July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

The Assembly seats going for bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, the poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bypolls will be held on July 10 and the counting of votes will be on July 13.

The Election Commission said the bypolls have to be completed before July 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US