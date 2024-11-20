Polling started on a dull note on Wednesday in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Polling started at 7 a.m. in 14 seats and will end at 5 p.m. However, in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath it started at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

According to the Election Commission’s update at 9 a.m., the average voting across the seats stood at 9.67%.

Also read | Palakkad Assembly byelection: frenzied finale to poll campaign

While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs’ election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki’s disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

Also read | Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE

Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha.