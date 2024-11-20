 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Bypoll voting Live updates: Voting underway in 15 seats across Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab

Brisk polling in Palakkad; 10% voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh at 9 a.m.

Updated - November 20, 2024 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Palakkad Assembly constituency by-elections, in Palakkad, Kerala, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Palakkad Assembly constituency by-elections, in Palakkad, Kerala, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Polling started on a dull note on Wednesday in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Polling started at 7 a.m. in 14 seats and will end at 5 p.m. However, in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath it started at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

According to the Election Commission’s update at 9 a.m., the average voting across the seats stood at 9.67%.

Also read | Palakkad Assembly byelection: frenzied finale to poll campaign

While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs’ election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki’s disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

Also read | Maharashtra election 2024 LIVE

Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Follow LIVE updates here:
  • November 20, 2024 11:39
    Punjab bypolls: 8.53% polling in 4 assembly segment in first two hours

    A voter turnout of over eight percent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab on Wednesday, officials said.

    Polling began at 7 a.m. and would end at 6 p.m.

    Bypolls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha.

    A voter turnout of 8.53% was registered till 9 a.m., they said.

    -PTI

  • November 20, 2024 11:32
    Bypoll: Palakkad witnesses moderate turnout after first hour of polling

    The first hour of voting in the Palakkad assembly by-poll in Kerala witnessed a low turnout of 1.11 per cent at 8 am which climbed to 6.76 per cent by 8.30 am, according to figures released by the Election Commission.

    People started arriving early in the morning at the 184 polling booths across the constituency, which has over 1.9 lakh voters who will cast their votes to elect a representative from among 10 candidates.

    Among the 10, the key contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil (Congress-led UDF), C. Krishnakumar (BJP-led NDA), and P. Sarin (CPI(M)-led LDF).

    The by-election was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned as MLA of the constituency following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara during the general elections.

    -PTI

  • November 20, 2024 11:30
    U.P. bypolls: Adityanath, Akhilesh urge people to cast their votes

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to go out and vote as nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh hold bypolls on Wednesday.

    Voting is underway in Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur.

    In his social media message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the voters to support the uninterrupted development journey of the state.

    “Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh. Vote unitedly to bring comprehensive and positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state,” he said in a Hindi post on X.

    -PTI

Published - November 20, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

election / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.