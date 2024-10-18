Bypolls are a litmus test for Trinamool Congress facing protests over R.G. Kar rape and murder

The bypolls to six Assembly seats in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on November 13, test the impact of the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on the electoral prospects of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC) in south Bengal and Madarihat (ST) in north Bengal are going to polls after the MLAs representing them contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress represented five of these seats. Partha Bhowmick representing Naihati was elected to Lok Sabha from Barrackpore; Haroa MLA SK Nurul Islam won from Basirhat LS seat; June Maliah representing Medinipur was elected from Medinipur LS seat; Taldangra MlA Arup Chakraborty won from Bankura LS seat; and Jagadish Chandra Basunia representing Sitai was elected from Cooch Behar LS seat. BJP’s Manoj Tigga representing Madarihat won the Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat.

In the backdrop of doctors continuing their protest over the rape and murder, a section of Trinamool Congress leaders have challenged the doctors to contest the bypolls.

Doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front have been protesting for the past two months after the rape and murder incident on August 9. While people have taken to streets expressing their anger at the ruling government over the incident, junior doctors continue ‘fast unto death’ at the city’s Esplanade area.

“Trinamool Congress will win all six seats and CPI(M) will get the third position in every seat. I am challenging CPI(M) and their senior doctors who are provoking junior doctors… if they have courage, one of them should be made a candidate and let’s see how many votes they get,” Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said.

Some party leaders have issued threats to the doctors. State’s Minister for North Bengal Development Udayan Guha said that many would not have a proper spine to walk with after the elections. “Those in West Bengal who were indulging in the business of spine, going around with a spine, after this election, we will ensure that they cannot walk with a proper spine,” the Minister said.

Protesters, particularly junior doctors, had called on people not to bend their spine but stand upright against the State’s ruling establishment.

Meanwhile, there is a clamour in the Trinamool Congress to secure tickets for the bypolls. Posters have come up in Haroa demanding that tickets be given to a local, including a family member of SK Nurul Islam, the former MLA who won from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat and passed away recently.

Notwithstanding the doctors’ protest, many political observers feel that the Trinamool Congress has an edge over the Opposition in the bypolls. The Assembly seats going to polls are mostly in rural and semi urban areas, where the protests might not create an impact in favour of the Opposition.

Earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress had won all four seats in the State which went to bypolls on July 10. It won Maniktala in Kolkata, Raiganj in north Bengal, Ranaghat Dakshin as well as Bagda in North 24 Parganas which has a significant Matua population. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party won 29 of the 42 seats in the State, whereas the BJP was reduced to 12. The Congress won one Lok Sabha seat.