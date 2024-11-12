Bypoll for six Assembly seats in West Bengal on November 13

Six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, spread across five districts of the State, will go to the polls on Wednesday(November 13, 2024). Four of the Assembly seats are located in south Bengal, while two are in north Bengal.

The byelections will be held in the Sitai and Madarihat constituencies in north Bengal, and the Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra constituencies in south Bengal. The bypolls have been necessitated as the MLAs of the constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha in the General Election held earlier this year.

While campaigning started on a tepid note, political barbs flew thick and fast as the campaign concluded on Monday.

The Election Commission of India has issued a show cause notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sukanta Majumdar for his remarks directed at the police and the national emblem.

The bypolls on six Aassembly constituencies across five districts will also gauge the mood of the people after the horrific rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which led to widespread protests. The Trinamool Congress has faced a lot of flak over the law and order situation. In the past, the State’s ruling party has had an edge in the bypolls held across the State.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to vote for her party’s candidates, particularly for candidates in north Bengal. “I want to tell all the people in the six constituencies that the West Bengal government, and ma, mati, manush [mother, land, and people] are with them 365 days, so please vote for the Trinamool Congress for faster development work in your area,” the TMC chairperson said.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded Sangita Roy from Sitai in Cooch Behar district; Jay Prakash Toppo from Madarihat in Alipurduar; Sanat Dey from Naihati; Sk Rabiul Islam from Haroa in North 24 Parganas; Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra in Bankura; and Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district. Sk Rabiul Islam is the son of the late Haji Nurul Islam, former MLA of Haroa, who contested and won Basirhat Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, and passed away a month ago.

The BJP has nominated Rupak Mitra for Naihati; Bimal Das for Haroa; Rahul Lohar for Madarihat; Subhajit Roy for Medinipur; Ananya Roy Chakraborty for Taldangra; and Dipak Kumar Roy for Sitai.

The Left Front and the Congress party have fielded candidates separately for the bypolls. The Left Front, however, is supporting the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) candidate from Naihati, and the CPI(ML) is supporting Left Front candidates in the five other seats.

