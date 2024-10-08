By winning Haryana, retaining ground in J&K, BJP recovers electoral mojo for Maha contest ahead

The BJP seems to have recovered its electoral mojo, scoring a hat trick in Haryana on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and managing to retain its ground in Jammu and Kashmir, posting its highest-ever tally there. The State Assembly polls — coming quick on the heels of this year’s Lok Sabha election where the BJP had posted a below par performance and required the help of allies to prop up the NDA government at the Centre — will have a national impact, much beyond Haryana, and J&K.

The first big impact of these poll results will be on the upcoming election in the crucial State of Maharashtra. The BJP will enter that contest with a higher morale, and faith in its micro management via its robust organisation, hoping that a reversal of the general trend of the Lok Sabha poll, as seen in Haryana, can be effected.

The BJP’s victory against the Congress in Haryana, which was a direct face-off between the national two parties, has emphasised the fact that the BJP has a better strike rate in such contests.

Alliance impact

In J&K, the Congress is part of a ruling coalition with a regional outfit, the National Conference. Tuesday’s (October 8, 2024) outcome, therefore, strengthens the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), the Congress’s allies within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, helping the regional parties curb the Congress’s desire to be the biggest player within their coalition. Differences in the MVA may also help the BJP-led NDA gain back some ground.

In Haryana, as in J&K, the return of the RSS as a force multiplier in electoral campaigning was also visible and again, this will help the BJP in Maharashtra. Senior office bearers in the RSS, Arun Kumar in Haryana and Ram Madhav in J&K, played a key role in the campaigns.

Free and fair poll

Internationally too, the J&K results work to the advantage of the BJP-led government at the Centre, demonstrating the conduct of a free and fair poll that brought in their political rivals — the National Conference and the Congress — to power.

“These elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special. They were held for the first time after the removal of Article 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, commenting on the poll results in the Union Territory.

Blunted Opposition narratives

Going into the polls, the BJP had to face the prospect of a fraying social coalition of OBC and Dalit voters, as seen in the general election. In Haryana, at least, the party has managed to recover this votebank.

The victory in Haryana also means that the narratives raised by the Opposition — of Jawan (related to the Agnipath scheme of military recruitment), Kisan (the continuing farmers’ agitation), Pehelwan (the face-off between wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Poonia with BJP leader and former chairperson of the Wrestling Federation of India on charges of harassment) — have been blunted in some ways.

Of the 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in Haryana, the BJP was ahead in seven, two more than it got in the 2019 Assembly election. This seems to indicate that the pitch of “Constitution is in danger, reservations are in danger”, which the Opposition INDIA bloc deployed to good effect in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, has lost much of its force.

The BJP’s fears of losses in these States leading to an erosion of the political authority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as head of the NDA government at the Centre, have been assuaged. At the end of the day, the BJP can breathe a sigh of relief.