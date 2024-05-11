GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP's swipe at Rahul: He could not contest from Amethi but speaking of forming govt

The BJP was referring to Mr. Gandhi’s electoral loss in Amethi to Smriti Irani in the 2019 General Election

Published - May 11, 2024 10:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the ‘Constitution of India’ while addressing an election rally in Kanpur, on May 10, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the ‘Constitution of India’ while addressing an election rally in Kanpur, on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday made light of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's readiness for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it questioned his knowledge of issues and his standing, noting that he is neither the president of his party nor the leader of the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also took a swipe at Mr. Gandhi over his claim that the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc will win the Lok Sabha election, saying someone who could not file his nomination from Amethi is speaking about forming government at the Centre.

"Phenomenon thy name is Rahul Gandhi," he said mockingly.

Mr. Gandhi, who lost Amethi to Smriti Irani in the 2019 General Election, has this time been fielded by the Congress from Rae Bareli and is contesting against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Gandhi family aide Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on Ms. Irani in Amethi.

In the Congress, one MP heads a yatra while its leaders in both the Houses of Parliament stand behind him. While Mallikarjun Kharge is its president, Gandhi's posters are visible, he said, jeering at the Opposition party.

My goal is to ensure representation for 90% of population, says Rahul  

Some prominent citizens, including a former Supreme Court judge, had recently written to Mr. Modi and Mr. Gandhi, urging them to engage in a public debate on the Lok Sabha election.

The former Congress president said he was ready for such a debate and claimed that the Prime Minister would not agree to it.

Targeting Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Trivedi told reporters that he recently dragged the issue of upper castes and Dalit representation while speaking about IITs, which, the BJP leader said, were set up by Jawaharlal Nehru in collaboration with different foreign countries.

Whether one can debate with him can be understood with the level of his knowledge on different issues, he said, adding that many people have challenged Mr. Gandhi for a debate as well.

BJP hits out at Kejriwal

Mr. Trivedi also had a go at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over jubilation in the Aam Aadmi Party following his interim bail, saying he has joined a elite club of politicians who have returned from jail.

Earlier Anna Hazare was his guru and now it is RJD president Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in multiple corruption cases, and its impact is clearly visible, he said.

What are the implications of Arvind Kejriwal making interim bail? | In Focus podcast

One can see how the so-called ‘new’ politics Mr. Kejriwal claimed to launch has become the same old politics in the company of the Congress, Trivedi said.

At the press conference, the BJP leader alleged that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had insulted President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a tribal community, with his comments that the Ram mandir will be purified once the Opposition comes to power.

Mr. Patole had accused Modi of violating religious protocol in the temple's inauguration.

Mr. Trivedi said his comments have come soon after Ms. Murmu has visited the temple.

It is a deep insult of Ms. Murmu and has brought forth the malice the Congress has for the deprived community, he alleged.

With Mr. Patole referring to the critical remarks of some Shankaracharyas about the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Trivedi said all religious leaders drawn from across the country had supported the demand for a Ram temple at a "Dharam Sansad" in 1989 and that one of the persons chosen for the "shilanyas" ceremony was a Dalit.

The Congress opposed these developments, he added.

It is organisations with similar ideological bent as the BJP which worked to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the disadvantaged communities, Mr. Trivedi said.

He cited alleged critical comments about the temple from Opposition leaders like Ram Gopal Yadav and Congress members like Sam Pitroda besides past remarks of DMK functionaries flaying Sanatana Dharma to hit out at these parties.

It is clear that their claim about eradicating Sanatana Dharma is not merely confined to words but is visible in action as well, he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.