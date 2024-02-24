BJP will win more seats in Congress-ruled states: Kishan Reddy

February 24, 2024 06:11 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP is confident of winning more number of MP seats in Congress-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and the scenario is likely to be the same in Telangana, asserted State BJP president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Friday.

Addressing road shows as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mancherial and other places, Mr. Reddy appealed to people to vote for a strong and capable leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused both the Congress and BRS of stealing public wealth during their respective rule.

“Money is being transferred from Telangana to Delhi by the government here,” he alleged.

‘CM should quit’

In a separate meeting in Ibrahimpatnam, senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to quit if he cannot take action against BRS leaders and officials responsible for the Kaleshwararam Lift Irrigation Project lapses and other scams of the previous regime.

“The Chief Minister had sought a CBI probe when he was in the Opposition. It has been more than 60 days and he has been able to send those responsible for the corrupt practices to jail. The police is with him, he can very well take action. Our party will keep up the pressure till action is taken against those responsible for the misuse of public funds,” he declared.

Meanwhile, BJP Floor Leader and Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, while speaking during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra as it entered Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency on Friday, attacked the Congress and BRS government. “People of Telangana ensured the defeat of a corrupt government, but the current government is seeming to encourage corruption. Mr. Revanth Reddy promised a probe by CBI against the scams and corruption of the BRS government, but forgot about it as soon as he came to power,” he said.

