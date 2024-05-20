GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP uses tribals as vote bank, then ignores them: TMC

Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the BJP government in Delhi prevented their own MP from working for the development of various tribal communities

Published - May 20, 2024 01:11 am IST - Nayagram

PTI
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee waves to supporters at a public meeting in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on May 19, 2024

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee waves to supporters at a public meeting in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on May 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP on Sunday of using tribal communities as a vote bank while neglecting their interests.

Addressing a meeting to rally support for the TMC candidate in West Bengal's Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Banerjee claimed that in the past five years, the BJP government in Delhi had prevented their own party MP from working for the economic development of various tribal communities.

"Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram, who joined the TMC from the BJP at this meeting, recounted how every attempt he made to secure funds from Delhi for regional development was obstructed and ignored by the party's top leadership. He felt suffocated in the BJP and realised he was in the wrong party," Banerjee said.

Mr. Hembram joined the TMC at the rally.

He accused the BJP of inciting unrest in the Junglemahal region. Banerjee who is MP for Diamond Harbour, said, "A year ago, our convoy was stopped in Jhargram by a mob that pelted stones at the car of the leader who was accompanying me, Minister Birbaha Hansda." "Though they were demanding rights for the Kurmi community, it was clear from their slogans, attire, and appearance that they were BJP activists masquerading as members of the local Kurmi community," he added.

Mr. Banerjee emphasised the state government's support for the SC, ST, and OBC communities, citing the increased monthly allowance for women from backward communities under the Lakshmir Bhandar empowerment project for poor women.

"What is Modi's 10-year report card apart from dividing people and spreading falsehoods?" Mr. Banerjee said.

