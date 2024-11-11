BJP seeks EC action against Rahul Gandhi for making ‘unverified claims’ at poll rally in Maharashtra

The BJP on Monday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws in a speech in Maharashtra.

A BJP delegation, which visited the EC headquarters, sought an order reprimanding, censuring, and restraining Mr. Gandhi from “handing out lies during election campaigning” and a direction for registration of a case against him and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The complaint quoted Mr. Gandhi’s speech on November 6, and alleged that he made unverified claims and “distorted the truth by stating that Apple’s iPhones and Boeing’s airplanes are being manufactured in other States of the country at the expense of Maharashtra”.

The BJP alleged that through his statements, Mr. Gandhi falsely accused other States of stealing and snatching the purported opportunities from Maharashtra. “In fact, the State of Maharashtra has topped in the direct investment cross India by receiving a total of ₹70,795 crore from April to June 2024-25,” it said, accusing Mr. Gandhi of inciting the youth of Maharashtra “which is immensely dangerous for the unity and integrity of the nation”.

“His nefarious attempt to create a rift between the citizens of India on the basis of place, caste, and religion is solely aimed to achieve the electoral gains in the ongoing assembly elections in the State of Maharashtra. The Commission is aware that Shri Rahul Gandhi has been making the remarks unverified false to further the propaganda of Indian National Congress and INDI alliance. However in the absence of an exemplary action, Shri Rahul Gandhi has become a serial offender...,” said the complaint, listing the previous Election Commission notices to the Congress party and its leaders.