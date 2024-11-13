BJP leaders slam Congress, accuse it of delivering false promises to garner votes

BJP leaders on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) lashed out at the Congress and accused the party of failing to fulfil the promises made in the last elections in the Congress-ruled States.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur termed the Congress a party only meant for delivering false promises. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been often seen displaying a small pocket-sized Constitution book bound in red and black leather, as a political rhetoric, advocating for protecting the rights of Dalits, Scheduled Castes, tribals and Other Backward Class communities, Mr. Thakur said, “It seems Rahul Gandhi, who flaunts this pocket-friendly Constitution during election campaigns, is unaware of the preface contents of this book.”

Reading out the preface, Mr. Thakur quoted, “Our Constitution was crafted by the finest, most emancipated minds of the time, and thankfully, not directed by the confused Nehruvian social policy that guided successive governments. Were it not for the strength of this document, Indira Gandhi would not have been compelled to end the darkest episode in independent India by ending the Emergency, and the nation’s poorest would not have been empowered by the Right to Information Act.”

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Mumbai, Mr. Thakur said, “Is Rahul Gandhi not aware of the dictatorship policies of his own grandmother who pushed India to its darkest history and destroyed the constitutional values?”

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress came with 10 guarantees and made grand promises, but none were fulfilled, Mr. Thakur claimed.

“The Congress government promised to give ₹1,500 monthly remuneration to 23 lakh women and ₹1,500 to all women above the age of 18, but none were fulfilled. The Congress’s history screams of failed promises and betrayal. They promised 300 units of free electricity but imposed a cess on electricity consumption instead and even reversed the BJP’s scheme of 125 units of free power. They have added value-added tax on petrol and diesel.” the BJP leader said.

They promised to generate five lakh jobs for the youth of Himachal Pradesh; the apple growers are suffering with loss in production; they promised to give ₹680 crore to start-ups, start mobile clinics in every village but look at the Chief Minister of the State, he goes outside the State for his medical treatment. It is not Maha Vikas Aghadi, they are Maha Vasuli Aghadi with principles of Maha Vinash Aghadi,” he added.

Mr. Thakur said the people of Maharashtra must not forget the 23/11 [November 23, 2008] when they went to cast their valuable vote on November 20. “It was the Congress then which did nothing much about the terrorist Kasab and allowed the terrorist act to happen. Do not forget about the Khichdi scam that happened in your State. If you want to save Maharashtra from such an untruthful party, only vote for Mahayuti.”

Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy claimed that the State was drowning in deep debts under the Congress regime. “The current Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has not fulfilled a single promise that he made before the elections, and this is a stab on the voters back. The Congress has failed to give ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver to farmers and 40% of the farmers are waiting. Their promise to provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme is not fulfilled either. For Congress, Telangana is nothing less than an ATM and the party is only using it to fund elections across India, including Maharashtra.”

Criticising the Opposition further, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje talked about Karnataka’s debt and said that under the Congress regime of just 18 months, it has skyrocketed to ₹82,000 crore. “They [Congress] promised free transportation for women to grab the eyeballs of voters, but it has actually incurred a loss of around ₹100 crore per month to the State’s transport services, hence the government was forced to suspend bus operations due to a lack of funds for fuel, maintenance, and staff salaries,” she said.

“They promised of giving ₹2,000 per month to eligible women in Karnataka under the Gruhalaxmi scheme but due to mismanagement, the government reduced the benefit to only one woman per household and withheld payments for June and July.”

“Looking at the track record of this party, the people of Maharashtra must be cautious in choosing this party as their next government if they do not want to repeat the mistakes of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana,” Ms. Karandlaje said.

