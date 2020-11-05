This is my last election: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna

05 November 2020 16:57 IST

On the last day of poll campaign, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that this was going to be his last election and “all is well, that ends well”.

“Parso chunav hai aur yeh mera aakhiri chunav hai…aur ant bhala to sab bhala (day after tomorrow there is poll and this is my last election…all is well that ends well)”, said Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar while addressing a public meeting at Dhamdaha in Purnia district of northeast Bihar.

Mr. Kumar, 69, is facing huge anti-incumbency in the poll while seeking fourth consecutive term for Chief Minister’s post.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has been saying for long that on November 10 farewell of Nitish Kumar is guaranteed. “Yeh to aise bhi unka last chunav hi tha (it was otherwise his last election)” said RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari.

The JD(U) and BJP leaders are yet to comment Mr. Kumar’s statement.

The third and last phase of Bihar polls will be held on November 7. Counting will be done on November 10.