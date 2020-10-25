Bihar

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar is tired, faces criticism from JD(U)-BJP

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav in 2017.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and no longer able to manage Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, drawing sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling NDA.

Mr. Yadav, 31, apparently referring to the age of the 69- year-old Chief Minister, said that he has got tired due to which he gives up when faced with a difficult situation — be it the coronavirus pandemic or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

“It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches he is giving and the things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar,” Mr. Yadav said.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the ruling coalition who termed it “meaningless“.

JD(U) State president Basistha Narayan Singh said: “Mr. Kumar is more energetic than many youths. He works for 14-15 hours a day, which many youngsters will not be able to do...The tired comment is bereft of any logic.”

State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hit back at Mr. Yadav, saying the Chief Minister is at least not a “class 9 fail like him“.

“He is just making meaningless comments,” Mr. Jha said.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey too derided the comment, saying that NDA leaders always work with energy for the development of the State and the country.

Reacting to a similar comment by Mr. Yadav, the Chief Minister recently said, “He says I am tired, let him first answer where was he when coronavirus hit Bihar.”

