SP to support RJD in Bihar polls

The Samajwadi Party has said it will not enter into any alliance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
The party will support the candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, it announced on Twitter.
The SP is a marginal player in Bihar but its support helps the RJD-Congress alliance to pitch a united front of the Opposition.
In the last election in 2015, the SP, then led by Mulayam Singh, had entered into an alliance with the RJD, the JD (U) and the Congress as part of the "Mahagathbandhan" but walked out of it purportedly on grounds of being allotted only five seats.
The SP then contested 85 seats as part of another alliance that included the NCP but secured only 3.85 lakh votes, a mere 1% of the total votes.
