Bihar Assembly elections | Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini joins Congress ahead of polls

New Delhi

14 October 2020 16:31 IST

Ms. Yadav said that it is her moral responsibility to take forward her father’s legacy. She joined Congress at party headquarter 24 Akbar Road in presence of Bihar state unit chief Madan Mohan Jha

Janata Dal (U) rebel Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress party on Wednesday. Her father was expelled from Janata Dal (U) for opposing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s move to return to NDA.

The Congress is likely to field Ms. Yadav from Bihariganj assembly segment, that falls under Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. Her father, Sharad Yadav represented Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, four times in the past.

Speaking to The Hindu minutes after joining the party 30-year-old Ms Yadav said that this election is not about holding any personal grudges or avenging her father.

“This election is only about development and bringing about a change in the state,” Ms. Yadav said. Soon after being expelled from JD (U) her father had launched Jan Loktantrik Party that didn’t take off. He had also formed a platform Sanjhi Virasat to bring together all secular and like minded parties which saw multi city events with all leading politicians. Ms. Yadav thanked Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel and other senior leaders for inviting her to join the party.

“My father is unwell, so he will not be able to physically campaign from me, but will be addressing virtual rallies. He has always stood with Mahagatbandhan so it was only obvious for me to join hands with them,” Ms. Yadav said.

She evaded questions on Nitish Kumar and the JD (U). “My father is one of the founding members of the JD (U). And his so-called expulsion from the party is still sub judice matter, so I would not like to comment on it,” she said.

Along with her, LJP leader and former MP Kali Pandey also joined the party.