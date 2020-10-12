Sena will contest around 50 seats in Bihar: Anil Desai

Mumbai

12 October 2020 11:45 IST

Uddhav, Aaditya among party’s 22 star campaigners

The Shiv Sena will contest around 50 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said on Sunday. Mr. Desai said the Sena does not have an alliance with any party and “has fielded candidates in constituencies where we have our cadre involved in public work”.

He said the Sena’s election symbol in Bihar will be a “man blowing tura” (trumpet). The Election Commission had disallowed the Sena from using its symbol ‘bow and arrow’ in Bihar due to similarity with the ‘arrow’ symbol of the JD(U).

Asked about the schedule of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for campaigning in Bihar, Mr. Desai said the details would be provided by the party and the CM himself.

The Sena last week released a list of 22 leaders who will campaign in Bihar. Besides Mr. Thackeray, his son and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Krupal Tumane also figure in the list.