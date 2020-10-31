Second phase of Bihar polls on Nov. 3

Patna

31 October 2020 15:59 IST

The second phase of Bihar elections on November 3 for 94 seats across 17 districts of the State is likely to decide electoral fate of JD(U)-led NDA and RJD-led UPA as RJD would contest 56 seats while, BJP on 46 and JD(U) 43 seats.

The Congress party has put up candidates in 24 constituencies in this phase while, the three Left parties on 14 seats. The NDA ally Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) will be contesting on 5 seats out of total 11 seats allotted to them.

On 28 seats, RJD candidates will be locked in direct contest against BJP nominees while, on 24 seats they will be fighting against JD(U) candidates. The Congress party candidates will be contesting 12 seats each against JD(U) and BJP nominees. The VIP candidates, in this phase, are pitched against RJD candidates on all 5 seats.

In 2015 assembly elections out of these 94 seats, RJD had won 33 while, 30 seats had gone to JD(U). The BJP and Congress party had registered win on 20 and seven seats respectively while, Lok Janshakti Party had won the poll in two constituencies and, one seat each had gone to Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Independent candidates.

In 2015 both RJD and JD(U) had contested assembly poll together and had got 151 seats (RJD-80, JD-U 71) to form the government in 243 state assembly. The BJP had got 53 seats.

However, later, JD(U) parted ways with RJD and joined hands again with BJP with Nistish Kumar continuing as the Chief Minister.

This time, though, Mr Kumar is facing huge corrosion of his image across the state as CM contesting to retain his chair for fourth consecutive term.

For the first time, Mr Kumar appeared to be riding on PM Narendra Modi’s popularity in the state to win seats. Earlier, he had taken BJP as piggyrider of his party in the state.

Significantly, it was Mr Kumar who in 2010 assembly poll had not allowed the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi to campaign in the state while issuing covert threat to snap the alliance, if BJP would send Mr Modi and Varun Gandhi in Bihar poll for campaign, and the then top BJP leadership had to succumb to Mr Kumar’s pressure.

Ten years down the line, the Bihar chief minister finding himself caught off-guard amid raging anti-incumbency against him and acerbic disparagements from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan, apparently, is seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to retain his chair.

PM Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in Bihar on November 1 for the second phase poll. Earlier he had addressed as many as six rallies in different parts of the state while, patting Nitish Kumar as NDA’s CM face.

“NDA will again form the government in Bihar under leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar”, PM Modi has been oft-repeating in his public meetings with lines of satisfaction visibly reeling on Mr Kumar’s face.

In last 2015 assembly poll out of these 94 seats the victory margin for 18 candidates were less than five thousand votes. Those 18 candidates also included senior ministers in Nitish Kumar cabinet Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP)from Patna Sahib constituency and Shrawan Kumar (JD-U) from Nalanda.

In 2015 assembly poll, former MP Lovely Anand had lost the poll from Sheohar by 461 votes. This time Ms Anand, wife of imprisoned bahubali leader Anand Mohan Singh, is contesting poll on RJD ticket while, RJD candidate Mohd. Nemtullah had won the poll from Barauli assembly constituency in Gopalganj district by victory margin of 504 votes. From Chanpatia seat in West Champaran district the BJP candidate Prakash Rai had won the poll by 464 votes.

Both Mohd. Nemtullah and Mr Rai have been dropped by their parties this time.

The assembly constituencies Raghopur in Vaishali and Hasanpur in Samastipur districts from where Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, two sons of RJD chief Lalu Prasad too would poll on November 3. At Raghopur Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face of the party and anointed heir of Mr Prasad, appears safe but, at Hasanpur elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is locked in a tough battle against two-time sitting MLA Rajkumar Rai of JD(U).

“Yes, this round of poll in Bihar is likely to clear the picture a bit about which alliance is going to form government in the state, as not less than 94 seats are going to poll”, political analyst Ajay Kumar told The Hindu.