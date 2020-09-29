Upendra Kushwaha out of ‘mahagathbandhan’, stitches new alliance with BSP

Kushwaha slams both the present NDA government and the previous RJD government

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday announced the severance of ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance), and the formation of a new alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other smaller parties.

On Monday, State RLSP chief Bhudeo Chaudhury joined the RJD.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha parted ways with the ‘mahagathbandhan’ to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“My party has made alliance with the BSP, the Janwadi Party [0Socialist) and other parties to contest all the 243 Assembly seats and to form a government”, said Mr. Kushwaha told mediapersons in Patna.

Mr. Kushwaha, who had served as Minister of State for Human Resource Development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi till December 2017, slammed both the present and previous governments of the NDA and the RJD respectively on issues such as corruption, education, law and order situation and medical facilities in the State.

‘Two facets of same coin’

“I think the BJP controls both the NDA and RJD either directly or indirectly in the State”, he alleged. “Both, the previous 15 years of the RJD government and the present 15 years of the NDA government, are two facets of the same coin. The present government is mired in corruption… in government offices no work is being done without giving bribe… the educational and medical facilities in Bihar too are worse than any other States”, he said.

When asked whether he was spurned by the NDA and isolated by the ‘mahagathbandhan’ over seat-sharing as he couldn’t make an alliance with either of them, Mr. Kushwaha said, “not at all…look at the Congress party, the second largest constituent of the ‘mahagathbandhan’… the party is still skeptical on the question of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister’s face of the grand alliance and I had never been in touch with BJP leaders”. However, he remained tightlipped when asked whether his new alliance would welcome the Lok Jan Shakti Party which is yet to reveal its next course of action on coalition.

New poll slogan

Giving a new slogan for the coming polls, he said, “abki baar, sikshawali sarkar [this time, the government which gives education]” and asserted that his alliance would contest all the seats.

Mr. Kushwaha said that name of the new front would be declared later.

Earlier on Monday, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) had declared its alliance with the Bheem army of Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan and a week back, the All India Mujilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined hands with Samajwadi Janta Dal (Democratic) of veteran socialist party Devendra Yadav and formed an alliance under the name of United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) for the coming polls.

“Today, people are exploring a new option to elect a government and our alliance would make its best to provide them this option”, he said, while denying that he was in touch with BJP leaders to join the NDA and to contest the coming Lok Sabha bypoll from the Valmikinagar parliamentary constituency in West Champaran.