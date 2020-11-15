Nitish Kumar unanimously elected as leader of NDA in Bihar; to return as CM

Patna

15 November 2020 14:35 IST

When asked if senior State BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi would be the Deputy CM, Mr Kumar said, 'it will be known after some time'

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday was elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance legislature party and will take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time, on the afternoon of November 16.

At a meeting of NDA legislators held at 1, Aney Marg, the official residence of the Chief Minister of the State, Mr Kumar was elected its leader unanimously.

Senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s poll-in charge Devendra Fadnavis too were present in the meeting along with other senior State party leaders.

“Today after being elected as NDA legislature party leader I went to meet the Governor to stake claim for the formation of the next government and the Governor accepted our request. Tomorrow (Nov.16), the oath taking ceremony will be held between 4 to 4:30 pm and then after everything will be decided,” Mr Kumar told media persons after coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Mr Kumar was accompanied by leaders of all four NDA alliance partners. However, suspense continued on the name of the next Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

When asked if senior State BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi would be the Deputy CM, Mr Kumar said, “it will be known after some time”.

Rajnath Singh too said, “it will be known to you all on an appropriate time”.

Mr Modi, who is known to be close to Mr Kumar, however, was not present at the Raj Bhawan along with other party leaders.

After meeting the NDA legislators, Mr Modi headed straight to the State Guest House along with Mr Singh where both leaders met for another round of closed door meetings.

Meanwhile, the buzz in political corridors of the State has been that Mr Modi who has been the Deputy CM for a long time, may not be appointed to the post this time.

Names of other party leaders like Kameshwar Chaupal and Prem Kumar are doing the rounds for the post.

The NDA, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) had won 125 seats in the 243-member assembly with the BJP alone winning 74 seats and JD(U), which got 71 MLAs in the last 2015 assembly poll had to settle for only 43 seats while the HAM-S and the VIP won four seats each.