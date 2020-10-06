Bihar Assembly elections 2020 | Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Bihar, reiterates BJP

Only those who accept his leadership will be part of alliance, says Sanjay Jaiswal

President of Bihar’s BJP unit Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday declared that only those who accept JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s leadership could be a part of the NDA alliance in the State.

“Jo Nitish Kumar ke leadership ko sweekar karega wohi NDA ka part hoga Bihar mein (Only those who would accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership could be a part of NDA in Bihar),” Mr. Jaiswal told media persons.

The remarks come ahead of the announcement on seat sharing between the BJP and JD(U) expected later in the evening. The BJP and JD(U) are likely to contest on 121 and 122 seats respectively for the 243-member Assembly.

Earlier, Mr. Jaiswal along with BJP leaders — Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, State party in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis — met Mr. Kumar for over an hour at his official residence at 1, Anne Marg.

Mr. Jaiswal’s statement is seen as an attempt to assuage Mr. Kumar against another NDA ally, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan’s strident attack. Mr. Paswan has declared his party will field candidates against JD(U) nominees but, “will be with the BJP”.

Mr. Paswan on Monday had also appealed to the people of Bihar not to vote for the JD(U) as it would force their children to migrate.

The BJP is walking a tightrope between allies as it had earlier announced that Mr. Kumar will lead the NDA in the election.