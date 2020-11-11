Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi for support

Patna

11 November 2020 20:19 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whose party Janata Dal (United) had a dismal performance in Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting his support. Mr. Kumar-led JD(U) got only 43 seats out of total 115 contested under NDA coalition in the poll.

“People are the real owners who gave majority to NDA… I pay my respect to them…I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting his support”, CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar tweeted at a time when BJP was celebrating victory in Bihar poll at party headquarter in Delhi.

Ever since the election results came late on Tuesday night, Mr. Kumar neither had come out of his official residence 1, Anne Marg to address media persons nor made any statement on it. He remained confined inside his sprawling bungalow triggering speculation that he might take some surprise steps in view of his party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections.

However, his party men along with alliance partner state BJP leaders have been reiterating that “Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of the state again”. Before poll, top BJP leadership had announced that “whatever numbers the NDA parties would get in Bihar poll, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of the state”.

Sources in the political corridor of the State told The Hindu that the new government in Bihar might be formed after Diwali (festival of light). The State Assembly should be constituted by November 29.