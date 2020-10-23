Modi lied to nation on Chinese incursion: Rahul

Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nitish Kumar for “staying put at home” due to coronavirus threat and coming out now to ask for votes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the nation on Chinese incursion in Ladakh.

Addressing an election meeting at Hisua in Nawada, Bihar, he said, “Our 20 soldiers were martyred and China took over 1200 km of our land in Ladakh… when China entered into our land, why did the Prime Minister say no one came inside Indian land... youth from Bihar shed their sweat and blood to protect their motherland there… it is an insult to our soldiers”.

Mr. Gandhi, who is scheduled address another public meeting at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, also raised the issue of migrant workers returning back to Bihar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When migrant workers from Bihar were chased away by other States, what did the Prime Minister do?... he didn’t help them… this is the truth and I trust that this time, the people of Bihar will realise this truth and give a befitting reply to him and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar”, he said.

The former Congress president ‘requested’ Mr. Modi not to lie before the people of Bihar. “In the last election, you promised them to provide two-crore employment? What did they get?... you come and say that you bow down your head before farmers, soldiers, workers and small businessmen, and when you return home, you do work for Ambani and Adani”, he said. “He will bow down his head before you but will do work for someone else”.

Mr. Gandhi asked the gathered if they got any benefit from demonetisation. “You all stood outside banks in heat and rain… You deposited your money into banks but where your money has gone”, he asked. “In pockets of the rich people of the country”, he responded himself.

“Did Adani stand before banks?... did Ambani stand in queue in front of banks?... our governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab waived farmers loan”, he claimed.

Tejashwi hits out Nitish

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Mr. Kumar for “staying put at home” due to the coronavirus threat and coming out now to ask for votes.

“Nitish Kumar stayed inside CM house for 144 days, but now he is out of his residence. Why? Coronavirus was at that time and now as well, but now he wants your vote, so he has to step out”, he said.

Mr Yadav reiterated that if voted to power, 10 lakh jobs would be given to youths. “In my first Cabinet meet, I’ll sign on order giving 10 lakhs govt jobs to Bihar youth”, he said.

“Mr. Kumar is tired now and can’t handle Bihar. The Congress is contesting the polls with the RJD, the CPI, the CPI(M), and the CPI-ML”, he stated.

On Mr. Modi’s election rallies, he said, “He is most welcomed in Bihar but he should also give answers about what happened to special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment and other state issues”.