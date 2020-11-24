Mahagathbandhan fields RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury for Speaker’s post

Patna:

24 November 2020 12:42 IST

The ruling NDA is likely to field three-time BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday fielded five-time Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury for the Speaker’s post in the Assembly against the likely ruling NDA nominee and three-time BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha.

With Mr. Choudhury filing his nomination papers on Tuesday morning, the Speaker’s election would not be unanimous this time. Mr. Sinha is likely to file his nomination in the afternoon.

Mr. Choudhary has been RJD MLA from Siwan Assembly constituency and Minister in the previous governments of the party.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sinha has been three-time BJP MLA from Lakhisarai Assembly seat in Munger district and is from the upper caste Bhumihar community.

In the 243-seat Assembly, the Mahagathbandhan has 110 MLAs while, the NDA has 125, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen five, the Lok Janshakti Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party one each and one Independent.

“The State Assembly Speaker’s post should go to an experienced legislator like Awadh Bihari Choudhury. We’re in touch with other members of the House too and confident that our candidate would be elected as new Speaker,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told mediapersons outside the Assembly.