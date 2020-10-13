Bihar

JD(U) expels 15 leaders from party

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled as many as nine party leaders for contesting on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket against official National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the upcoming Bihar Assembly poll, State president Basistha Narayan Singh of the ruling alliance partner Janata Dal-United (JD-U) expelled 15 leaders from the party for six years for their “anti-party activities”.

The expelled JD(U) leaders are: Dadan Singh Pehalwan, Rameshwar Paswan, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Ranvijay Singh, Sumit Kumar Singh, Kanchan Kumari Gupta, Pramod Singh Chandravanshi, Arun Kumar, Tajmul Khan, Amaresh Chaudhury, Shiv Shankar Chaudhury, Sindhu Paswan, Rakesh Ranjan, Mungeri Paswan and Kartar Singh Yadav.

“The party has acted upon them for their anti-party activities...some of them are also in the fray to contest the Assembly election against official NDA candidates,” said a JD(U) leader.

On Monday, the BJP expelled nine of its party leaders for six years for contesting the Assembly poll on an LJP ticket against JD(U) candidates. The BJP had also threatened its former leaders to not use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures in their poll campaign. “We would request Election Commission to take action against them if they would be using PM Modi’s pictures in their poll campaign,” State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Some of the expelled BJP and JD(U) leaders are said to be in strong position to win in their respective constituencies.

The three-phase Assembly poll in the State will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be done on November 10.

