‘He is PM, he can say anything’: Tejashwi on Modi’s comment

PATNA

29 October 2020 14:26 IST

At poll rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, Modi termed him ‘jungle raj ka yuvarj”

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at him, calling him ‘jungle raj ka yuvraj (crown prince of the rule of lawlessness)’, Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and heir apparent of party chief Lalu Prasad, on Thursday said “he [Modi] is the PM of the country and he can say anything”.

“He is country’s Prime Minister, he can say anything and I don’t want to react to that. He came to Bihar and he could have spoken about what happened to a special package for the State, issues of unemployment, migration etc…”, Mr. Yadav told media persons.

“It [BJP] is the world’s biggest party and they’re using 30 helicopters in campaign… if their Prime Minister talks like this, what can I say…people know everything… he [Modi] should have spoken on more important issues such as poverty, unemployment, factories, farmers…”, stated Mr. Yadav who is the only star campaigner of his party, addressing over a dozen public meetings every day.

On Wednesday, at public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Patna, Mr. Modi took a jibe at previous RJD governments of Mr. Prasad and Rabri Devi, parents of Mr. Yadav, from 1990-2005. “Beware of this jungle raj ka yuvraj [crown prince of the rule of lawlessness] as they [RJD] have the copyright of kidnappings”, he said.

“Can anything be expected from the yuvraj of jungle raj?…their track record is there to be evaluated and people of Bihar know about it better than me”, he added.

The previous 15-years of RJD regime has often been dubbed as “jungle raj ” owing to rampant crime and lawlessness in the State.

However, Mr. Yadav’s public meetings have been drawing huge crowds, especially of youth who have, apparently, been responding to his poll promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs if voted to power.

Mr. Modi also said, “Forget about jobs in the public sector… even private companies giving jobs will flee from the State, if they [RJD] come to power.

Nitish’s criticism

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had attacked Mr. Prasad and Ms. Rabri Devi, saying: “They have given birth to eight-nine children…he [Prasad] has no faith in his daughters... after several daughters, he waited for his sons to be born… what kind of Bihar do you want? Is this the kind of Bihar you want?”, he said at a public meeting on October 26.

Mr. Yadav responded, saying: “He [Kumar], perhaps , was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he also has six siblings… by using such derogatory comments, Mr. Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiment.”

He added, “They don’t speak on main issues like corruption, unemployment, lack of medical facilities and pathetic education and other issues plaguing Bihar. Mr. Kumar has become mentally and physically tired… so he can speak whatever he wants… I take his words as blessings for me.”