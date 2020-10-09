EC doubles broadcast time for parties on DD, AIR for Bihar polls

Decision due to increased importance of non-contact based campaigning during the pandemic

The Election Commission on Friday decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to all national and State parties on All India Radio and Doordarshan for the Bihar Assembly elections due to the increased importance of non-contact based campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign, Election Commission of India, in consultation with Prasar Bharati Corporation, has decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised State party of Bihar on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing general election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020,” an EC statement said.

The parties are allotted a base time of 90 minutes each and additional time based on their performance in the last Bihar elections on government-owned or controlled media. According to the EC order, the BJP has been allotted 427 minutes of broadcast and telecast time each, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has been given 343 minutes each, the Janata Dal (United) has 323 minutes each and the Congress 182 minutes each of broadcast and telecast time.