Bihar

Bihar Assembly Elections | Election Commission denies RJD charge, says trends in public domain

Keeping tally: Election officers tabulating votes, at a counting centre in Patna on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Aftab Alam Siddiqui

Election Commission officials said on Tuesday that the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly election, the first general election to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic, was not slow but was taking longer due to the increase in number of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and postal ballots.

Briefing the media at 10 p.m., EC officials said the counting process was in the last stages. EC Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said he wanted to make it clear that the EC had never been under any pressure from anyone.

On the allegation by the RJD that its candidates were congratulated by the returning officers in 119 seats but were not given the certificates, Mr. Kumar said the results and trends were in the public domain. Responding to the demand for a recount, which the CPI(ML) raised in three seats, Mr. Kumar said wherever the margin of victory was lower than the number of rejected postal ballots, the re-verification was mandatory as per a May 2019 direction of the EC.

Addressing presspersons at 6 p.m., Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) in charge of Bihar, said 2.7 crore of the 4.11 crore ballots cast had been counted till 5.30 p.m.

At an earlier press briefing at 1.30 p.m., DEC Ashish Kundra said just over 1 crore votes had been counted and that there was “significant ground to be covered”. He said the process had been going smoothly and no issues had been reported since counting began at 8 a.m.

Mr. Kumar said the number of polling stations had increased by 63% after the EC decided to cap the number of electors per location to 1,000 instead of 1,500 to maintain social distancing. The number of polling booths and EVMs had increased from 65,000 to 1.06 lakh, he said.

He said the EC had limited counting tables to seven per hall, from the earlier 14, but increased the counting locations from 38 to 55.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress finds no hope, remains the ‘weakest link’

Bihar Assembly elections | Quiet satisfaction in BJP over results

Bihar Assembly elections | Left under-represented in Mahagathbandhan: CPI(ML)

Bihar Assembly election results | Claiming to be ‘Hanuman’ of Modi during campaign, Chirag Paswan hurts NDA

Bihar Assembly election | Left parties look to gain in Bihar, leading in 18 of 29 seats

Bihar Assembly Elections | More than 2.7 crore of about 4.11 crore votes polled have been counted, says Elections Commission

NDA will again form government under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

Analysis | What lies ahead for JD(U) with a diminished Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly election result | All quiet at party offices

Bihar Assembly Elections | Wary of poaching bid, Congress deputes two leaders to Patna

“Tainted candidates”: Plea in Supreme Court against CEC, leaders of many parties

Bihar Assembly Elections | 55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: all set for November 10 as State awaits poll results

Bihar Assembly Elections | RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day

Bihar Assembly Elections | Polls underline need to focus on jobs, healthcare: Chidambaram

Over 1,100 candidates with criminal antecedents contested Bihar Assembly polls: Election Commission data

Bihar Assembly elections | Can’t remain silent spectator to situations, says EC Chandra about polls amid COVID-19

Tejashwi Yadav | The cricketer-turned-heir apparent

Bihar Assembly Elections end on a note of suspense

Bihar Assembly Elections | Exit polls predict clear edge for Mahagathbandhan

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 10:58:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/ec-denies-rjd-charge-says-trends-in-public-domain/article33069283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY