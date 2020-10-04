BJP leaders meet to finalise names in Bihar

NDA hit with exit of Lok Janshakti Party

The BJP central election committee met here on Sunday to discuss the Bihar Assembly polls and finalise candidates, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance has suffered a setback with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party deciding to walk out of it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda and other leaders attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda held long deliberations over the unfolding political situation in the State where the saffron party has declared JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the alliance for the three-phase polls.

While lauding the BJP, the LJP said it will not contest the elections under Mr. Kumar’s leadership.

The polls will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.