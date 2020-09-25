Bihar polls in 3 phases, counting on Nov. 10

NEW DELHI

25 September 2020 14:11 IST

Number of phases as well as duration of conduct of polls reduced due to COVID-19: CEC

The Bihar Assembly polls would be held in three phases, with voting on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and counting on November 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said the number of phases as well as the duration of the conduct of polls had been reduced this timedue to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

In the first phase, elections would be held in 71 of the 243 constituencies, for which the notification would be issued on October 1. The last date of nominations would be October 8 and the scrutiny of nominations done on October 9. The last date of withdrawal of candidature would be October 12 and polling conducted on October 28.

For phases two and three, with 94 and 78 constituencies respectively, the notifications would be issued on October 9 and October 13. The last date of nominations would be October 16 and October 20 and the scrutiny of nominations done on October 17 and October 21. The last date of withdrawal of candidature would be October 19 and October 23 and polling held on November 3 and November 7 respectively.

With 72 million electors, the polls could be largest election to be held during the pandemic in the immediate future, Mr. Arora said. The ECI and the election authorities had taken steps to make the elections COVID-19-safe. More than 7 lakh units of hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 7.6 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves had been procured, he added.