Bihar

Bihar Assembly polls | 31% of candidates in first phase admit to criminal cases

A security person stands guard outside a strong room ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

An analysis of election affidavits filed by candidates for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar found that 31% of candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

The report released by ADR on Tuesday analysed 1,064 out of the 1,066 candidates in phase one of the elections and found 328 had declared pending criminal cases. Of their total candidates in phase one, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party had 73% and 72% of candidates respectively with criminal cases against them. Of all the candidates’ analysed, 23% had declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including rape, murder, assault and kidnapping.

Bihar Assembly polls | ‘Without money, nothing moves’ — it’s the refrain in Paliganj

The ADR report noted that the Supreme Court’s directions for political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of their candidates and provide explanations as to why they chose these candidates did not seem to have an impact on parties’ selection of candidates.

“All major parties contesting in Bihar phase I elections have given tickets to 31% to 70% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves,” it said.

Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s distancing norms go for a toss during campaign

The financial declarations of the candidates showed that 9% had assets over ₹5 crore, 12% had assets between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore and 28% had assets worth ₹50 lakh to ₹ 2 crore. Out of the 1,064 candidates, 35% had assets over ₹1 crore. The RJD had the highest number of crorepati candidates, with 95% of its candidates having more than ₹1 crore in assets.

Forty-three per cent of the candidates had declared their educational qualifications as between Class 5 and Class 12 and 49% as graduate or above. Out of the total candidates, 11% are women.

Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly polls | Opposition parties believe a “specific religion” has rights over nation’s resources, says Yogi Adityanath in campaign

Bihar Assembly polls | 2 different dynasts in fray

Bihar Assembly election | Youth not sanguine about Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of 10 lakh jobs

Bihar Assembly election | Congress firming up plans for physical rallies in the State

Bihar Assembly election | Migrant workers express hurt over lockdown but older voting loyalties also remain

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, there is no credible alternative: Bashishtha Narayan Singh

LJP will win more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls: Chirag

Bihar Assembly polls | ‘Without money, nothing moves’ — it’s the refrain in Paliganj

Bihar Assembly elections | Nitish, Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Assembly elections | I cannot wish that Chirag Paswan is a victor, says Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s distancing norms go for a toss during campaign

Bihar Assembly elections | Anyone could be Bihar CM, Dy. CM but not Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, says Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia

Follow Biden’s pledge, Chidambaram tells Indian voters

Chirag Paswan | In a race to be kingmaker

Bihar Assembly elections | Our main concern was to consolidate anti-BJP vote, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Bihar Assembly elections | Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws if voted to power

Bihar Assembly elections | We will see a BJP-LJP government, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly elections | The din in Dinara is about BJP-LJP undercurrents in this election

Bihar Assembly elections | JD(U) banks on its past record against LJP

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 5:52:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-polls-31-of-candidates-in-first-phase-admit-to-criminal-cases/article32901163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY