Bihar elections | Tejashwi Yadav reminds PM of promise to reopen sugar mills

RJD leader recalls Modi’s assurance in 2014

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him what had happened to his 2014 campaign promise to reopen sugar mills in the Champaran region of Bihar and have tea made with sugar from those mills.

“Respected Prime Minister had said at a 2014 election meeting in East Champaran that he would reopen the closed sugar mills in Motihari and have the next cup of tea from sugar made in those sugar mills only when come here again. The Prime Minister today came to Motihari in Champaran after six years but, did not say anything about those closed sugar mills and tea,” said Mr. Yadav.

The RJD leader has been addressing over a dozen public meetings everyday and drawing huge crowds, especially of young people.

On Sunday Mr. Yadav addressed several public meetings in East Champaran, Samastipur, Nalanda, Vaishali and Patna districts.

At his meeting in Nalanda, Mr. Yadav also attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for issuing a decree for the retirement of government employees at the age of 50 years while, he himself has become 70 years.

“This time people of Bihar are going to retire him (Nitish Kumar)…if our government is formed, we’ll increase the retirement age,” said Mr Yadav, whose promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs to unemployed youths of Bihar has caught the imagination of the youth.

The RJD leader also slammed the NDA government for its poor performance at improving education and health in the State.

“Nitish Kumar should tell why people of Bihar cannot complete their graduation in 3 years, why does it take them 4-5 years in completing their graduation,” he asked at another meeting at East Champaran to loud cheers from the crowd cheered.

Despite having to rush through his meetings to cover as much ground as possible, Mr Yadav has been met with cheers and applause at every event.

The campaign for the second phase of polling for 94 crucial seats on November 3 ended on Sunday. The third phase of polling is scheduled to be held on November 7 and counting of votes will be done on November 10.