Bihar election: EC says a quarter of votes counted till 1.30 p.m., hopes to complete by late night

NEW DELHI:

10 November 2020 14:28 IST

Counting could take longer than the 2015 elections due to the increase in the number of polling stations and postal ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says official

Election Commission (EC) officials said on Tuesday that around 1 crore of the votes polled in the Bihar Assembly election had been counted as of 1.30 p.m., leaving about three-fourths of the total votes cast yet to be tallied.

Counting, which began at 8 a.m., could take longer than the 2015 State elections due to the increase in the number of polling stations and postal ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Election Commissioner-in-charge of Bihar Chandra Bhushan Kumar.

DEC Ashish Kundra said just over 1 crore votes had been counted and that there was “significant ground to be covered”. He said the process had been going smoothly and no issues had been reported.

Mr. Kumar said the number of polling stations had increased by 63% after the EC decided to cap the number of electors per location to 1,000 instead of 1,500 to maintain social distancing. The number of EVMs had increased by over 1 lakh. He added that the EC had limited counting tables to seven per hall, as opposed to the earlier 14, but increased the counting locations from 38 to 55. It would take between 19 to 51 rounds of counting to complete the process in all polling stations in Bihar, he said. He added that the EC hoped to complete the process by late night.

When asked about the total number of votes cast, Mr. Kumar said the reports regarding postal ballots were still being received as on Tuesday morning. Approximately four crore votes were cast.