Bihar Assembly Elections | Modi lauds women for ‘blessing’ NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his coalition’s victory in the Bihar Assembly election close to midnight after a long day of counting. He said the people of Bihar, a State he termed the birthplace of democracy, had declared that their only priority was development.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi mentioned women voters in Bihar who exercised their franchise in large numbers (5% more than male voters this time) for “blessing” the NDA and the Centre’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) campaign. He also thanked the youth of Bihar for the same.

“Bihar’s villages, poor, youth, elderly, workers, shopkeepers have all kept faith with the NDA’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ mantra,” he tweeted.

Mr. Modi’s comments came even as the Opposition alliance demanded a recount in certain seats.

