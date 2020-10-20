Bihar

Bihar Assembly polls | Opposition parties believe a “specific religion” has rights over nation’s resources, says Yogi Adityanath in campaign

Kick-starting his campaign in Bihar for the JD(U)-BJP alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that while the BJP governments worked for all, the Opposition parties believed that a “specific religion” had rights over the nation’s resources.

“We talk of development, they talk of caste. We talk of the nation, they talk about the family. We talk of Sabka Saath Sabke Vikaas. They say a specific religion [community] has rights over the nation’s resources,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Mr. Adityanath, however, did not name the community he was referring to.

Addressing a rally in the Ramgarh constituency in Kaimur, Bihar, the U.P. CM said while the BJP governments were working on development schemes, its opponents made people fight in the name of caste, region and language.

“This mentality would take the country towards disintegration,” said Mr. Adityanath. The BJP and its allies were working to achieve the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath also said the BJP had fulfilled its major promises of scrapping the special powers given to Jammu and Kashmir, striking inside the territory of Pakistan and starting the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Now nobody can say the BJP has gone back on its promises,” said Mr. Adityanath. “Humne toh janta ka kaam kiya, Ram ka kaam bhi kiya hai. [We worked for the people. We also worked for Lord Ram],” he said.

He also addressed rallies in Arwal and Rohtas.

