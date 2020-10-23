Bihar Assembly elections | Bihar needs Nitish-led NDA govt. for development: Modi

Patna

23 October 2020 12:41 IST

At poll rallies, he clarifies that NDA means BJP, JD(U), HAM(S) and the VIP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that an National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar was necessary for the development in Bihar.

At a rally in Sasaram, his first in poll-bound Bihar, Mr. Modi clarified that the NDA in Bihar meant the BJP, the JD(U), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM(S) and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). He did not mention the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

In the backdrop of the bitterness between the JD(U) and the LJP, with Mr. Paswan regularly attacking Mr. Kumar, it was much awaited what Mr. Modi would say on the issue in his public meetings. He addressed three public meetings in the State on Friday, at Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

In all, he would address 12 public meetings during the three-phase polls, which would end on November 7. Counting of votes is on November 10.

At his first rally in Sasaram, Mr. Modi said, “For a self-reliant Bihar, an NDA government is necessary. We’re with Nitish Kumar for the development of Bihar, who got only three or four years to work and bring development to the State. For about 10 years, he was engrossed in battling the UPA government’ s politics of not allowing him to work”.

The Prime Minister asserted, “even before the polls, people of Bihar have given their message… all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power”.

Mr. Kumar, BJP leaders and candidates were present at the meeting.

Scrapping of Article 370

Mr. Modi mentioned about the Union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people [Opposition] are saying they will revoke the decision once they are voted to power. And after making such statements, they dare to ask for votes from Bihar? Is this not an insult to the State, one which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country?”, he said.

The NDA government worked for the development of the poor and Dalits in the State. “Our government extended reservation to the poor and Dalits for 10 years”, he claimed.

There would be one common entrance examination for jobs for the youth of the country. “All technical education like medical and engineering will be imparted in local languages, and it will benefit everyone in the country”, he stated.

NDA’s work

Listing out the NDA government’s achievements, he said, “Bihar’s 74 lakh farmers have been given ₹6,000 crore directly in their bank accounts through PM Kisan Yojna… farmers, businessmen and all will also benefit in Bihar through reforms in connectivity”.

“If Bihar had not acted fast, COVID-19 would have killed many more people. It would have been unimaginable mayhem. But today, Bihar, having battled the pandemic, is now celebrating the festival of democracy”, he observed.

Slamming the RJD and the Congress, he stated that before the NDA rule, Bihar suffered from crime and corruption. “But now, there is no need for the lamp or lantern in the State as it has electricity”.

Farm laws

Mr. Modi spoke about new farm laws, criticising the Opposition parties protesting against them. “Mandi aur MSP to bahana hai….asal mein dalalo aur bicghauliyon ko bachana hai [village markets and MSP (Minimum Support Price) are just excuses… it’s all to protect middlemen and brokers]”.

“When Rafale jet planes were bought, they were speaking the language of middlemen and when the initiative began to give money directly to farmers’ bank accounts before the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, they started spreading rumours”, he said.

“People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar bimaru will not be allowed to return in the State”, he said, in an oblique reference to the previous RJD governments.

The RJD governments under Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were in power from 1990 to 2005.

“Ab sarkar ki har suvidha mobile per [now every government facility is on mobile]”, he claimed. He also declared that after the, the NDA government would implement “Swamitwa Yojna [ownership project]” to buy and sell properties in villages. “Under this project, villagers will get property cards. Through this, they will feel safe about their households and can even get loans from banks against their homes... this project is being implemented in six States as a pilot project”, he noted.

“Bihar has now taken speed on the road to reform and we’ll not let it slow down… in the next few years, Bihar will be among the States where every household has tap water”, he stated.

Gaya rally

At a public meeting in Gaya, Mr. Modi asserted that Bihar was making rapid progress in health and education.

“Today, educational institutions like IITs and IIMs are opening in Bihar... earlier students were striving even for schools in the State”, he said.

“Earlier, it was the age of lamps and lanterns in the State… fear of being kidnapped was felt across the State but today things have changed a lot… steps were taken to eliminate the Naxal problem and crime for the State’s development”, he observed.

“Their [Opposition’s] moral was to make Bihar bimar [sick] and lachar [helpless] but the NDA’s resolve is to make Bihar capable and self-reliant”, he added.