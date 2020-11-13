Bihar Assembly elections | NDA meet on November 15 will elect leader, says Nitish Kumar

PATNA

13 November 2020 14:59 IST

The newly-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators will meet on November 15 afternoon to elect the leader of the alliance.

“The NDA legislature party meeting will be held at 12:30 pm on November 15 to elect the leader of the alliance”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media persons on Friday.

Leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA — Mr. Kumar (JD-U), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular) and Mukesh Sahni (Vikasheel Insaan Party) met at the Chief Minister’s official residence 1, Anne Marg to take a decision on a meeting.

“All decisions regarding government formation will be discussed in that meeting and you all [media persons] will be informed thereafter”, Mr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA from Chakai in Jamui district Sumit Kumar Singh declared his support to the NDA. Mr. Singh is the son of former Minister Narendra Singh.

In the recent Assembly elections, the NDA got 125 seats and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) 110 seats out of a total of 243.