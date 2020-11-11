Bihar

Bihar Assembly Elections | NDA has clear edge in tough fight

BJP supporters gathering to celebrate after learning of the initial poll results of the Bihar State Assembly election and by-elections in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, in Gandhinagar on November 10.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bihar’s electorate kept the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan parties on tenterhooks for most of Tuesday, but counting trends late at night pointed to a narrow but clear edge for the NDA.

Till 1.24 a.m. IST on November 11, results for 231 of the 243 seats had been declared on the EC website. Votes continued to be counted, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won/leading in 75 seats and the BJP running close at 74. The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in 43 seats, while the Congress (19 leads) and the Left parties with 16 seats made the competition stiffer.

Overall, the NDA was ahead with 125 wins/leads, while the Mahagathbandhan has won or leading in 110 seats in a tantalisingly close election. The magic majority number is 122.

 

The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won five seats and the BSP and an Independent one seat each. According to the Election Commission, a total of 4.11 crore votes were cast in the Assembly poll.

At least three Ministers in the Nitish Kumar government were facing defeat while the CPI-ML (Liberation), a first-time RJD ally, put in a creditable performance, winning in 12 of the 19 seats that were allocated to it.

Bihar Assembly Elections | NDA has clear edge in tough fight

In districts of central and western Bihar such as Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Aurangabad and Rohtas, the RJD appeared to be doing well, while in Mithilanchal and south-eastern areas such as Darbhanga, Madhubani, Champaran, Jamui and Munger districts, BJP candidates were ahead.

BJP confident

“People of Bihar have blessed us again and we’re thankful to them for this... NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done well and we will form the government again in the State,” State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told reporters.

Later, after a meeting of top Bihar BJP leaders convened at senior State party leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s residence, both Mr. Modi and party’s State in-charge Bhupendra Yadav left to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

At the RJD headquarters, party workers remained glued to televisions screens hoping that the number would turn in their favour when the final results on all 243 seats would come.

“According to our real-time data, we are ahead on 84 seats. At many places, even postal votes have not been counted. Please don’t lose heart till the last minute,” the official RJD handle tweeted.

Late in the evening, the RJD alleged that the Chief Minister and others were putting pressure on district officials to contain the Mahagatbandhan at “105-110 seats”.

“A change of government is certain. I am convinced that you will see [a] change of government [in Bihar],” RJD leader and spokesperson Manoj Jha told reporters in Patna.

Political fortunes see-sawed through the day. BJP leader and minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, Suresh Kumar Sharma, lost the poll from Muzaffarpur. JD(U) leader Chandrika Rai, who is the estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, lost from Parsa in Saran district while Tej Pratap Yadav won from Hasanpur in Samastipur district defeating his nearest rival of the JD(U) Rajkumar Rai by over 20,000 votes.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, however, could not win his seat from Keoti. Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, too, lost the poll from Madhepura. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally, defeated his rival and former State Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhury from Imamganj in Gaya district.

Imprisoned bahubali (strongman), Anant Singh, who contested on an RJD ticket this time, won from the Mokama.

Among other smaller parties who had fought the polls, the AIMIM was leading in five seats in the seemanchal, or border, constituencies in Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar districts. The Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya lost from Bankipore which was retained by sitting BJP MLA Nitin Navin. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), and another 11 political parties, who had made their debut in the State Assembly polls, failed to win even a single seat.

