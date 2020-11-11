Bihar Assembly Elections | NDA gets simple majority

BJP which had contested 110 seats, won 74, while the RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75.

Bihar’s electorate kept the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan parties on tenterhooks for most of Tuesday, but the NDA emerged victorious after final results announced early Wednesday.

A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The saffron party, which had contested 110 seats, won 74 while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 43. With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA has 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority.

The Opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly bagging 75 seats.

Its vote share at 23.1% was also the highest for any single party in the elections.

Congress fades

The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 it had contested. The Left parties, though, sprang a surprise winning 16 out of the 29 seats the CPI(ML), the CPI and the CPI(M) had contested.

The performance of CPI(ML), the most radical among the mainstream Left groups, stood out as it won 12 of the 19 seats it contested. The CPI and the CPI(M) won two seats each.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM clinched five seats while its alliance partner in Bihar, Mayawati’s BSP, bagged one.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA and contested nearly 150 seats, managed to win just one. The winners also included an Independent.

Celebrations begin

As counting progressed, “victory celebrations” began at the offices of both the BJP and the JD(U).

“People of Bihar have blessed us again and we’re thankful to them for this... NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done well and we will form the government again in the State,” State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told reporters.

Later, after a meeting of top Bihar BJP leaders convened at senior State leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s residence, both Mr. Modi and party’s State in-charge Bhupendra Yadav left to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

At the RJD headquarters, party workers remained glued to televisions screens hoping that the number would turn in their favour.

RJD hopeful

“According to our real-time data, we are ahead on 84 seats. At many places, even postal votes have not been counted. Please don’t lose heart till the last minute,” the official RJD handle tweeted.

Late in the evening, the RJD alleged that the Chief Minister and others were putting pressure on district officials to contain the Mahagathbandhan at “105-110 seats”.

“A change of government is certain. I am convinced that you will see [a] change of government [in Bihar],” RJD leader and spokesperson Manoj Jha told reporters in Patna.

Political fortunes see-sawed through the day. BJP leader and Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, Suresh Kumar Sharma, lost the poll from Muzaffarpur.

JD(U) leader Chandrika Rai, the estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad, lost from Parsa in Saran district.

Tej Pratap however, won from Hasanpur in Samastipur district defeating his nearest rival of the JD(U) Rajkumar Rai by over 20,000 votes.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, however, could not win his seat from Keoti. Former MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, too, lost the poll from Madhepura. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally, defeated his rival and former State Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhury from Imamganj in Gaya district.

Imprisoned bahubali (strongman), Anant Singh, who contested on an RJD ticket this time, won from the Mokama.

Among other smaller parties who had fought the polls, the AIMIM was leading in five seats in the seemanchal, or border, constituencies in Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar districts. The Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya lost from Bankipore which was retained by sitting BJP MLA Nitin Navin. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), and another 11 political parties, who had made their debut in the State Assembly polls, failed to win even a single seat.

(with PTI inputs)