Bihar Assembly elections | NDA backs Nitish Kumar, snubs Chirag Paswan

Patna

06 October 2020 18:12 IST

Under the seat-sharing agreement JD(U) will contest 122 seats while BJP in 121 out of total of 243 seats.

After several rounds of meeting the NDA alliance partners in Bihar JD(U) and BJP on Tuesday dispelled the confusion over allocation of seats for the upcoming assembly poll and declared that JD(U) would contest on 122 seats while, BJP on 121 seats, of total 243 seats state assembly.

“The JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and give seven seats out of it to the alliance partners Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) and BJP would contest on 121 seats while, accommodating Vikashil Insaan Party from its own quota”, said JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar in a crowded joint press meet along with BJP leaders.

Also read: Bihar Assembly polls | NDA seat-sharing meeting inconclusive

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that there was no confusion in NDA in Bihar. “We’ve been working since long to make Bihar a saksham (capable) sState and keep working for it”, he added.

When asked about Lok Janshakti Party’s stand on JD(U), Mr Kumar said, “I do not have to say anything on who says what…people have got freedom to speak”.

Also read: Bihar Assembly elections | LJP confirms decision to contest outside NDA

“Though LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan is indisposed these days and in hospital but, may I ask could he go to the Rajya Sabha without any support of JD(U)?”, asked Mr Kumar while, reiterating, “I do not give much importance to who says what”.

Mr Kumar also listed achievements of his government and reiterated, “we (NDA) will work together for the development of Bihar again”.

Later, senior state BJP leader and Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi reiterated what his party’ State chief Sanjay Jaiswal had told media persons ahead of the press-meet that “those who will not accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership, would not be a part of NDA in Bihar”.

Also read: NDA leaders mull seat sharing in poll-bound Bihar

“Nitish Kumar is the face of NDA in Bihar poll and he will be the CM face of NDA as well”, he asserted while, adding, “I would request to media as well that there should not be any confusion over it”.

Mr. Sushil Modi, who is known as close to Nitish Kumar, further said that “if needed we would write and request to the Election Commission also that no other party, except we four — BJP, JD(U), HAS(S) and VIP — should be allowed to use pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during poll”.

Also read: With LJP’s solo act, BJP likely to gain in Bihar

“Whoever (BJP and JD-U) gets what number of seats, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of the State….there is no ifs and buts over It”, said Mr. Sushil Modi.

BJP State in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, State party chief Sanjay Jaiswal, party leader Prem Kumar too were present in the press-meet along with all senior JD(U) leaders.

Earlier, an hour before the press-meet state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal had declared that “those who would not accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership, will not be the part of NDA in Bihar”.

Also read: Ramvilas Paswan says son Chirag can decide on LJP in NDA

However, at the same time LJP president Chirag Paswan tweeted, “soon after government formation in Bihar there will be an investigation into corruption in saat nischay (seven resolve) programme (an ambitious programme of CM Nitish Kumar) and all guilty will be sent to jail…and pending amount will be released soon so that unfinished work will also be done”.

Mr Paswan who earlier had said that his party would put up candidates against JD(U) on 143 seats but, would remain with the BJP, tweeted again, “Power has gone to the head of Bihar government…they can do anything for (chief minister’s) chair…there is huge resentment among people for change and the time has come to show them their real worth”. He also tagged a poster along with text in his tweet which reiterated , “Modi se koi bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi (there is no enmity with (PM) Modi, but will not spare Nitish Kumar)”.