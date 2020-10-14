Bihar

Bihar Assembly elections | Narendra Modi to address around 12 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address around 12 campaign rallies over four days between October 23- November 3 in Bihar.

Senior sources in Bihar BJP involved in firming up plans for these rallies told The Hindu that Mr. Modi would address at least 3-4 rallies a day at various locations.

“The venues have also been decided and include Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga et al,” said a source. The rallies will be a hybrid of real and virtual with some physical attendance and others to attend via smartphones, computers and tablets in possession of BJP workers. Bihar polls are the first big polls to be held under COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

The Assembly polls in Bihar will be in three phases starting from October 28, with the results to be out on November 10.

