Bihar Assembly elections | Modi highlights construction of Ram temple

Patna

28 October 2020 13:49 IST

Prime Minister addresses people at meeting in Darbhanga

On a day when the first phase of polling for 71 seats was under way in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invoked the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a public meeting in Darbhanga and asked people to vote for the NDA.

“This is the land of maa Janki [deity Sita] and after decades of struggle, construction of Ram temple too has started in Ayodhya now…those political people who were earlier asking for dates [of construction of the temple] too are now applauding the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple”, Mr. Modi said.

He is also scheduled to address public meetings in Muzaffarpur and Patna on Wednesday for the second phase of poll on November 3.

“BJP ki pehchan hai..jo kehte hai, karte hain [BJP is known to fulfil what it says]”, asserted Mr. Modi.

He reiterated that alliance partner Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar and the State would progress further under his leadership.

In his speech, Mr. Modi slammed the Opposition without taking the name of the RJD and cautioned people to “beware of those people who have looted this land and have the habit of commission khori [taking commissions] in every project”.

“Please take in mind their track record...those who made people’s life hell with crime and corruption”, said Mr. Modi, while adding, “their motto was paisa hajam, pariyojna khatam [money gobbled, projects end]”.

“People of Bihar have decided to defeat them and vote for the NDA that wants to make Bihar a self-reliant State…to make Bihar free from being a bimaru [sick] State”, Mr. Modi said.

He also listed out the welfare steps taken by the NDA government for farmers and the poor.

“₹1 lakh crore has been transferred directly into farmers’ accounts, 40 lakh crore bank accounts were opened for the poor, free LPG gas connection provided and every poor man is getting medical facility up to ₹5 lakh”, he said.

“Even as the corona pandemic is on, we have ensured free ration for the poor for eight months”, added Mr. Modi. “Very soon, Bihar too will be among those States where tap water will be available in every household”, he said.

He also listed out the development works done by NDA government in Darbhanga like opening of All India Institute of Social Sciences (AIIMS), construction of airport, software park and Ramayan circuit. He also recalled how the Kosi mahasetu project was constructed by the NDA government after a long delay.

He also prayed for the well-being of political leaders like Mukesh Sahni of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP and others who had tested positive for COVID-19 and appealed to voters to take precautions while exercising their franchise. “NDA means the BJP, the JD(U), the VIP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular),” he clarified again.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too was present on the dais, along with BJP leaders.

At his Muzaffarpur public meeting, Mr. Modi indirectly attacked RJD leader and the Opposition’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

“Jungle raj ke yuvraj ke purana track record ke aadhar per Bihar ki janata kya Apeksha kare... unko humse jayada Bihar ki janata janti hai [What should people of Bihar expect from the prince of jungle raj on the party’s track record?... people of Bihar know them better than me]”, he said.

Mr. Yadav is presenting a stiff challenge to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.