Bihar Assembly elections | Mahagathbandhan clinches seat-sharing deal

After the announcement of seat-sharing agreement, Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni announced to quit ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Rashtriya Janata Dal-led mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Saturday sealed seat sharing among allies and appealed people of Bihar to give them one chance to govern the state as “Bihar needs an option, a change”.

But, at the end of press meet, the “hurt” Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni stunned mahagathbandhan leaders by announcing to part ways from Grand Alliance as he was “back-stabbed”.

However, confusion still reels in ruling NDA as senior party leaders of JD(U) were seen rushing to meet Bihar in-charge of BJP Bhupendra Yadav in Patna on Saturday.

“As per agreement between our alliance partners RJD will get 144 seats, Congress Party 70, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 19, CPI 6 and CPI(M) 4 seats…RJD will accommodate the other two partners Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasheel Insaan Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its own quota of 144 seats”, declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a crowded press meet at a posh hotel in Patna.

However, at the end of the press meet, the VIP leader Mukesh Sahni stunned the mahagathbandhan leaders by announcing that he was being “back stabbed”. “I was offered 25 seats along with post of Deputy Chief Minister but we’re being back stabbed...it’s a cheat with people of Extremely Backward Class”, alleged Mr Sahni and left the place in a hurry.

The VIP supporters also raised slogans against Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav outside the venue and tried to gherao the RJD leaders.

On the occasion, Mr. Yadav also slammed the present Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar and said “at every four hours one incident of rape takes place and at every five hour one murder happens in the state today”.

“This government must go”, he asserted and appealed people to give “one chance to mahagathbandhan for man-samaan (dignity and respect), security and development of the state”.

“I’m a true Bihari and my DNA is also pure”, said Mr. Yadav while taking a jibe at chief minister Nitish Kumar against whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, earlier, raised questions over his DNA and create a political storm.

“If we form the government I’ll provide 10 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths of the state with my first signature at the very first cabinet meeting of the government”, reiterated Mr. Yadav.

Earlier, state BSP president Bharat Bind quit the party to join RJD. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave membership of the party to the BSP leader.

Later, leaders of other parties like Congress and Left parties who were present on the occasion, said that they were satisfied with the allocation of seats among mahagathbandhan parties.

Senior Congress leader and chairman of Congress party’s screening committee for candidates, Avinash Pandey also declared that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would be the leader of mahagathbandhan in the upcoming assembly poll.

While, on the other hand, confusion still reels among ruling NDA as leaders of JD(U) and BJP huddled for separate meetings to reach the consensus over number of seats among allies.

Senior JD(U) leaders Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, RCP Singh and Vijay Choudhury rushed to meet BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday in Patna.

The BJP leaders party’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had gone to Delhi on Friday and returned to Patna on Saturday to seal the deal of seat sharing among allies.

The three-phase poll for 243 assembly seats in Bihar is scheduled to take place on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.