Bihar

Bihar Assembly elections | Lukewarm start to BJP campaign in Seemanchal

BJP National President J.P. Nadda at a public rally in support of NDA candidates, ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Aurangabad, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kickstarting the campaign in Purnia in the Seemanchal region of Bihar, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad reiterated the jungle raj vs development narrative and also touched upon the dilution of Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple.

Mr. Nadda said that in the 2015 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a special package of ₹1.25 lakh crore to Bihar. In addition, ₹40,000 crore has been spent more on Bihar’s infrastructure in the last couple of years. Crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for construction of roads, providing electricity and maintaining law and order, Mr. Nadda said all these would be reversed if any other party comes to power.

“Who is CPI(ML)? Who killed Ram Bhakts? They are anarchists. And now the anarchists and the RJD which is a destructional party have come together. To add to this is the Congress,” Mr. Nadda said adding ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had opposed the dilution of Article 370 that gave special status to Kashmir. “Pakistan Prime Minister used the same logic presented by Rahul Gandhi in the U.N. Shashi Tharoor criticises India on a Pakistani platform. Don’t start opposing the country while opposing PM Narendra Modi,” Mr. Nadda said.

The rally was thinly attended as the audience had been waiting since noon and had already started leaving by the time Mr. Nadda and Mr. Prasad reached the venue at 4:30 pm they had already started leaving.

Pointing at the scattered crowd, many of whom had their phones out to click pictures of the rally, Mr. Prasad said, “Could you have openly flashed your phone during the Lalu regime. Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi’s government is giving computers and mobile phones in your hands,” he said.

Mr. Prasad obliquely mentioned the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Ram Lala ke vakil kaun the? Hum hi toh the,” he said.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly elections | Tej Pratap goes all out to woo Hasanpur

Bihar Assembly election: Phase I campaign ends

Bihar Assembly polls | Mayawati asks voters to guard against tactics of rival parties

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is no longer the poster boy for Mahadalits

Bihar Assembly elections | CPI (ML) candidate Mehboob Alam hits the campaign trail in Balrampur

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar is tired, faces criticism from JD(U)-BJP

Bihar Assembly elections | Result crucial to Congress revival

Analysis | Tejashwi Yadav narrows gap as confusion plagues NDA

Bihar Assembly elections | RJD manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

Bihar Assembly elections | This independent candidate gets a leg-up from Jean Dreze

Bihar Assembly elections | Millennial politicians are determined to take over reins, says Prof Ashwani Kumar

Congress lists unkept promises ahead of PM’s campaign

Bihar Assembly elections | Chidambaram calls out BJP for mocking RJD’s poll promise
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at an election rally at Hisua in Nawada district, on October 23, 2020.

Lalu Prasad will walk free, bid Nitish farewell, says Tejashwi

Modi lied to nation on Chinese incursion: Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Assembly elections | Bihar needs Nitish-led NDA govt. for development: Modi

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Bihar Assembly Elections | Will COVID-19 care depend on polls, asks Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Assembly election: BJP’s 19 lakh jobs promise ‘gimmick’, says Congress

Bihar Assembly polls | BJP is directly in alliance with JD(U), indirectly with LJP and invisibly with Owaisi, says Manoj K Jha
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 8:16:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-assembly-elections-lukewarm-start-to-bjp-campaign-in-seemanchal/article32946127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY