Bihar Assembly elections | I win polls because I work to resolve issues of the poor, says Modi

03 November 2020 13:54 IST

Prime Minister addresses his first public meeting for the third phase

Patna

Addressing his first public meeting on Tuesday for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly poll scheduled to be held on November 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he won elections because he worked to resolve the issues of mothers and sisters (among the poor).

Mr. Modi also said that Bihar was all set to re-elect the NDA government to take the State to new heights.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Bihar Assembly elections | Can’t compete with the PM Modi in lying, says Rahul Gandhi

“Some people ask how Modi wins elections...Modi wins elections because he works to resolve the issues of all the [poor] mothers and sisters...they bless Modi as their son has dedicated his life for the poor”, he said while addressing a public meeting at Forbesganj in Araria district of northeast Bihar.

The third phase for 78 seats will largely be held in northeastern districts of Bihar.

Also read: PM Modi lauds Nitish, Bihar’s people

The Prime Minister had earlier addressed as many as 10 public meetings across the State.

“Bihar is all set to re-elect the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government in the State…the initial information says that the State is set to re-elect the NDA government to take the State to a new height”, asserted Mr. Modi.

He also added that the “return of double-engine government will help the State progress at a faster pace”.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions, says Modi

“In Bihar, rangdari and rangbaaz [extortion and extortionists] are losing election while vikas [development] is winning the poll”, he said.

At his second public meeting in Sharasa, he reiterated that the NDA government was going to be re-elected by the people for a self-reliant Bihar.

“People in Bihar know the State will progress only when there is a double-engine government at the Centre and the State”, he said at the Sharasa public meeting.

While taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, Mr. Modi said in Forbesganj that the party had reached a stage where it did not even have a total of 100 seats in Parliament.

He also reiterated his jibe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by calling them “double yuvraj [crown prince]”.

“They [Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav] have been rejected by the people of the State”, he said. “Nepotism [in politics] today is being defeated and democracy is winning…arrogance is losing, hard work is winning... corruption is losing and people’s rights are winning again in Bihar”.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address two public meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj on November 3.

At the Sharasa meeting, Mr. Modi recalled that the people of the State knew well how Bihar’s “talent was wasted by the then jungle raj”.

“How poor people were not allowed to vote during those jungle raj time but today Bihar has changed and people have decided not to frighten against them”, he added.

He also clarified that self-reliant Bihar meant development for all in all spheres.