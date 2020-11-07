Bihar Assembly Elections | Exit polls project edge for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over NDA

New Delhi

07 November 2020 21:18 IST

Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member Assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Several exit polls on November 7 gave the RJD-led Opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face.

NDA MGB LJP Others Today’s Chanakya-CNN News18 55 180 8 India Today-Axis My India 69-91 139-161 3-5 3-5 ABP-CVoter 104-128 108-131 1-3 Times Now-CVoter 116 120 1-3 Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat 104 128 7 4 TV9 Bharatvarsh 115 120 4 4

Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar Assembly polls, which ended on November 7, will be held on November 10. Exit polls are typically based on feedback from a limited number of voters in select areas and none of them have a 100% accuracy record.

Today’s Chanakya-CNN News18 projected 180 seats for the RJD-led grand alliance, 55 for the NDA and eight for others. The majority mark is 122.

India Today-Axis My India poll showed the RJD-led block winning 139-161 seats, as against 69-91 for the NDA. It predicted 3-5 seats for LJP and also 3-5 for others.

The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted NDA to get 104-128 seats and 108-131 seats for the opposition grand alliance. It projected Chirag Paswan-led LJP to get 1-3 seats.

A similar trend was predicted by Times Now-CVoter, which projected 116 seats for the NDA, 120 for the opposition alliance and a single seat for the LJP. It predicted six seats for others.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll also gave a clear majority to the RJD-led alliance with 128 seats, while it projected 104 seats for the ruling NDA, seven seats for LJP and four for others.

TV9 Bharatvarsh projected NDA to win 115 seats, the grand alliance 120 and four each for LJP and others.

Vote share

In terms of vote share, Today’s Chanakya projected 44% for the RJD-led Opposition alliance and 34% for the NDA.

However, ABP-CVoter projected a higher vote share for NDA at 37.7% followed by the grand alliance with 36.3% and 26% for others.

India Today-Axis My India poll showed 44% of respondents prefer Mr. Yadav as the next Chief Minister, while 35% would like to give another chance to Mr. Kumar. It projected 44% vote share for the RJD-led alliance and 39% for the NDA.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the RJD won 80 seats with a vote share of 18%, while JD(U) won 71 seats with vote share of 11%. The BJP won 53 seats with 24% vote share and Congress 27 seats with 7%votes. At that time, the JD(U) had fought the election in alliance with the RJD and the Congress among other parties, while the LJP was in the BJP-led NDA alliance. The LJP had got two seats with 5% vote share.

This time, the JD(U) is back in the NDA, while the LJP fought the election alone. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when both the JD(U) and the LJP were in the NDA, the alliance won 39 out of 40 seats in the State.

Assembly bypolls

Exit polls also predicted results for bypolls held in several States. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will survive as it projected the party to win 16-18 seats, and Congress is estimated to bag 10-12 of the total 28 seats that went to polls.

Similarly, for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the exit poll predicted BJP to win 5-6 seats, SP 1-2 seats and BSP 0-1 seat, out of the eight seats for which polling was held on November 3.

In Gujarat where voting happened for eight seats on November 3, the same exit poll projected BJP to win 6-7 Assembly seats and Congress a single seat. The BJP is in power in Gujarat as well as in Uttar Pradesh.